Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

SoftBank to sink $2.25 bil into GM autonomous car unit

0 Comments
DETROIT

The Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank will spend $2.25 billion for a nearly a 20 percent stake in General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit.

GM said Thursday that it will also sink another $1.1 billion into its GM Cruise automated division. The capital infusion is designed to speed large-scale deployment of self-driving robotaxis next year.

The move widens the SoftBank Vision Fund's influence in ride-hailing services. The fund closed a deal in January to spend about $9 billion for a 15 percent stake in Uber.

GM Cruise would remain a wholly owned subsidiary of GM with the automaker holding roughly 80 percent of the business.

GM has announced plans to carry passengers in self-driving cars that won't have a backup driver in 2019.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel