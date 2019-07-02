Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's tax revenue hits record 60.36 tril. yen in FY 2018

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's tax revenue hit a record 60.36 trillion yen ($557 billion) in fiscal 2018 on the back of higher wages and dividend payments, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

Tax revenue in the year through March increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier, surpassing a government estimate of 59.93 trillion yen, according to the ministry.

The previous highest amount of tax revenue collected came in fiscal 1990, at the end of the country's asset-inflated bubble economy, when the level was 60.11 trillion.

Following the global financial crisis in 2008, revenue plunged to 38.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2009, its lowest level in the post-bubble economy period.

In fiscal 2019, the government expects tax revenue of 62.50 trillion yen as a result of the planned consumption tax increase to 10 percent from the current 8 percent in October.

But it is uncertain whether corporate earnings, an important component of the entire tax revenue, will continue to grow amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

Among the sources of the government's income in the reporting year, income tax revenue rose 2.7 percent to 19.90 trillion yen, underpinned by increased wages on the back of upbeat corporate performances.

Corporate tax revenue rose 1.8 percent to 12.32 trillion yen, while consumption tax revenue declined 2.2 percent to 17.68 trillion yen, according to the ministry.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Shinjuku Dialogue

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Words for Weddings

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog