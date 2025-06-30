 Japan Today
business

Japan's tax revenue set to hit record for 5th year, topping ¥75 tril

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's tax revenue for fiscal 2024 is likely to have reached a record high for the fifth straight year, topping 75 trillion yen for the first time, on the back of robust corporate earnings, government sources said Monday.

Price hikes by companies and wage growth helped boost consumption and corporate tax revenues in the year through March, the sources said, adding the Finance Ministry will formally announce the result in the near future.

The general-account tax revenue for fiscal 2024, around 2 trillion yen above the government's initial estimate of 73.44 trillion yen, is believed to have surpassed the previous year's 72.08 trillion yen, the sources said.

Last fiscal year's tax revenue has drawn attention ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election, as the ruling and opposition parties have been at odds over how to use the surplus.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been eager to use part of the tax revenue windfall as a source of funding for measures to counter rising prices, while opposition forces argue that the excess should be returned to the public.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

