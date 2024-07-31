 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Toyota
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologizes

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.

In the latest report, Toyota said it failed to carry out proper certification on seven models, including the Camry sedan and RAV 4 sport utility vehicle. The false tests included pedestrian protection, side collisions and steering impact.

No safety problems were associated with the misconduct and people who own Toyota vehicles don’t need to take any action, according to Toyota. Toyota’s overseas production was not affected.

Toyota's chairman, Akio Toyoda apologized in June while announcing massive testing irregularities involving six models, including the Crown and the Lexus RX luxury models. Production of some models in Japan was halted.

“It is with deep regret that we were not able to properly conduct our certification operations, and we apologize to our stakeholders for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused them,” Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota said workers did not clearly understand the rules for preparing documents required for certification applications or the basic importance of such work. Managers also lacked that understanding and were not adequately involved.

The company was carrying out an internal investigation after the earlier mishap, trying to correct the problem, when the latest oversight surfaced.

The wide-ranging fraudulent testing, which surfaced earlier at Japan’s top automaker, involved the use of inadequate or outdated data in collision tests and incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes. Engine power tests also were falsified. The deceptive test results were also found on discontinued models.

Similar fraudulent tests were found at Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., and at Toyota group makers Hino Motors and Daihatsu Motor Co.

Toyota reported the latest findings to the government and renewed its promise to correct its corporate culture and its work habits.

Production of the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross, all small models for the Japanese market, has been suspended since June 3. It is scheduled to resume in September once the transport ministry confirms they comply with standards.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Creepiest Real-Life Mysteries From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog