Japan's total debt hits record ¥1,317 tril in 2024

Japan's fiscal health further worsened at the end of 2024, Finance Ministry data showed Monday, with total debt climbing to a record 1,317.64 trillion yen.

The total debt is more than twice the size of Japan's economy and the largest among advanced economies, due partly to ballooning social security and national defense costs.

The debt, increasing 31.18 trillion yen from a year earlier, includes government bonds, borrowing from private banks and financing bills.

As of the end of December, the state's debt consisted of 1,173.56 trillion yen in bonds, 46.88 trillion yen in borrowing and 97.20 trillion yen in financing bills, according to the ministry.

© KYODO