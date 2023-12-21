Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Trade
A national flag flies near a container port in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Japan's trade shrinks in November, despite strong exports of vehicles, computer chips

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's exports fell slightly in November from a year earlier, the first decline in three months, while imports were down nearly 12%, the government reported Wednesday.

Tepid global demand has been a drag on Japan’s economy, which depends heavily on export manufacturing.

Recent weakness of the Japanese yen against the dollar has meanwhile undercut its purchasing power for imports, though costs for oil and gas have fallen with a decline in oil prices since September.

Preliminary customs data show that exports in November fell 0.2% to 8.8 trillion yen while imports declined 11.9% to 9.6 trillion yen. That left a deficit of 776.9 trillion yen ($5.4 billion).

Exports to the rest of Asia were down 4%, while exports to the U.S. rose more than 5%. Shipments to China, Japan’s biggest single overseas market, fell more than 2%.

Japan's exports of vehicles were a strong point, rising 11% from a year earlier, while computer chip shipments climbed 14%.

The outlook for exports is a “mixed picture,” Gabriel Ng of Capital Economics said in a research note, with new export orders falling steadily since August.

“We think that that external demand will likely be sluggish next year, especially as investment spending in main trading partners slows,” Ng said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 18 – 24

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

9 Regional Hot Pots Across Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog