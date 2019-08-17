Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The U.S. wants a fairer' trading relationship with Japan. Photo: AFP/File
business

Japan's trade surplus with U.S. soars ahead of talks

3 Comments
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Japan's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States grew more than 15 percent in July, data showed Monday, as negotiators from the two economic powerhouses prepare to restart talks over a free trade deal.

According to Japanese finance ministry statistics, the trade surplus with Washington climbed to 579.4 billion yen ($5.5 billion) last month, a 15.6-percent year-on-year gain and the fifth consecutive monthly rise.

Japanese imports from the U.S. rose 3.5 percent, led by aircraft and crude oil, but this was outweighed by an 8.4-percent climb in exports driven by chip-making equipment and construction machinery, the ministry data showed.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enjoy close ties but the bullish US president has frequently claimed that Tokyo has an advantage in bilateral trade and has called for a "more fair" relationship.

On a visit to Japan in May, Trump said he was expecting to announce "some things" on trade negotiations in August, but no firm deadline has been set yet for an agreement.

The two main trade negotiators, Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are slated to meet in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday.

The data showed that Japan had an overall trade deficit of 249.6 billion yen last month, a 9.8-percent increase year-on-year.

Japan's trade deficit with China -- the 16th consecutive monthly deficit -- stood at 383.8 billion yen.

With the European Union, Japan booked a trade deficit of 67.9 billion yen.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

When you have someone else wants you are going to do whatever it takes to get it. Seems to me that Japan wants what America is selling, and not the reverse.

Abe is going to have a hard time equaling things out here!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan's trade deficit with China -- the 16th consecutive monthly deficit -- stood at 383.8 billion yen.

Looks like Japan needs to negotiate a new trade deal with China too.

We'll get a deal with Japan before we get one with China.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Seems to me that Japan wants what America is selling, and not the reverse.

You seem to be mistaken. Japan has a trade surplus with USA. What this means is, The USA is buying far more Japanese goods than Japan buys from USA. And this is increasing. Unfortunately for USA, there are not many of their goods Japan wants.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo