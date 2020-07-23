Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's travel ban has hit 85% of European businesses there: trade lobby

0 Comments
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Japan's travel ban aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus has hit most European firms in the country and could prompt them to rethink their future in the world's third-largest economy, a European business lobby said on Wednesday.

Many countries have imposed travel curbs amid the pandemic, but Japan's are among the strictest, effectively banning entry to tourists and visa holders coming from 129 countries.

Even permanent residents are not allowed in unless they are granted an exception on humanitarian grounds. In the United States and Europe, in contrast, non-citizen residents are allowed to return.

A recent survey by the European Business Council of 376 members in Japan showed that 85% had been negatively impacted by the ban, with 44% reporting financial losses. The EBC said the travel restrictions run counter to international treaties.

"This situation may also trigger some investment disputes against Japan," EBC president Michael Mroczek told reporters.

The way the ban was handled creates an air of unpredictability that may cause CEOs to "rethink their policy regarding Japan," he said.

Japan allows its citizens to return to the country if they take a coronavirus test at the port of entry and observe a period of self-quarantine.

Foreigners living in Japan face much higher hurdles for re-entry, such as demonstrating the need to visit dying relatives or be reunited with family in the country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tweeted on Wednesday that Japan would gradually begin allowing foreign residents with re-entry permits to re-enter the country. Kyodo news said the measure would apply to foreign students and employees of foreign companies.

It was not immediately clear whether the relaxed rules would apply to foreign workers at Japanese companies or to permanent residence holders. Foreign ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

The EBC's remarks echoed those of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ACCJ), which has decried the country's"double standard" in reentry requirements.

Restrictions to contain the spread of the virus have already helped tip Japan's economy into its first recession in 4-1/2 years, as the country tries to stave off a second wave of infections which has brought total cases there to more than 25,000.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo