Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's unions find surprising allies in push for higher pay

0 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hand-picked a unionist-turned-opposition lawmaker Wakako Yata as one of his special advisers last year, it surprised labor leaders long known for their ties with the opposition.

However, the appointment of Yata -- a former Panasonic unionist -- to the post in charge of labour and wages, underscored growing cooperation, rather than confrontation, between the government and unions as policymakers try to definitively wrest the world's fourth-largest economy out of years of crippling deflation and anaemic growth.

Kishida has made putting an end to years of meager wage growth a top priority to jumpstart feeble consumer spending, and cooperation between unions, the government and employers has been notable behind wage hikes in recent years.

Toyota Motor agreed to give factory workers their biggest pay increase in 25 years on Wednesday and other large companies have agreed to fully meet union demands, though smaller firms are under far greater cost pressure.

Representatives of government, labor and management held a few joint meetings in the past year, including one on Wednesday, to push wage hikes across the country. The tripartite meeting also discussed how to make it easier for smaller companies to pass on costs to bigger clients.

"It's just a matter of being fair and just, and it worked," said one unionist, who declined to be identified due to sensitivity of the issue, referring to labor-government cooperation.

"We are all in the same boat, looking at the same direction," another unionist said on condition of anonymity.

The framework among government, labor and employers opened the door for a new style of Japanese labour unions, whose numbers have dwindled to below 20.

In Japan, it's rare to see labor go on strike, for example.

Since a property bubble burst in the early 1990s, Japanese firms focused on the three excesses of labor, debt and production capacity, followed by about a decade of freezing base pay hikes until the ruling Democratic Party swept to power in late 2012.

All the while, Japanese firms prioritised job security and the status quo rather than fighting for higher wages.

Yata said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that wage hikes at big firms this year would likely exceed those of last year, paving the way for defeating deflation.

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo