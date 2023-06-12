Japan's wholesale prices up 5.1% in May; slowest rise in 2 years

Japan's wholesale prices accelerated at their slowest pace in about two years in May, gaining 5.1 percent from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said Monday, with raw material costs higher but the impact of a weaker yen continuing to wane.

The prices of goods traded between companies gained for the 27th straight month, suggesting persisting inflationary pressure in Japan, where consumer inflation has remained above the BOJ's 2 percent target for over a year.

The pace of increase slowed for the fifth month in a row, partly due to government subsidies to lower fuel costs. The May figure was the smallest gain since June 2021, when wholesale prices rose 5.0 percent.

The index measuring corporate goods prices dropped 0.7 percent from the previous month to 119.1. April, the beginning of the fiscal year, saw a wide range of price hikes.

The BOJ maintains that its current ultralow rate policy is necessary as recent cost-push inflation, or price hikes driven by rising costs, is expected to decelerate later this year.

Import prices fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, dropping for the second straight month and easing pressure on corporate prices, the data showed. The yen's rapid depreciation last year, especially against the U.S. dollar, had inflated import costs for resource-scarce Japan.

Export prices, meanwhile, gained 2.0 percent.

Among major gainers, food and beverage prices increased 7.9 percent while minerals jumped 14.7 percent. Electricity, gas and water bills increased 13.1 percent, though the gain was limited by government subsidies to lower fuel costs.

Petroleum and coal products dipped 1.8 percent, after their sharp gains amid supply concerns caused by Russia's war in Ukraine became a major contributor to Japan's inflationary pressure.

"We will watch carefully the impact of moves in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates on import prices and how higher costs are passed on to (consumer) products," a BOJ official said, adding that uncertainty remains high.

