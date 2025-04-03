 Japan Today
Japan’s job-quitting service gets four new customers on first day of work

By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Momuri is a Japanese business that offers assistance in quitting jobs. Most people, when hearing this at first, assume their clients must be a bunch of weak-willed people. However, when learning more about the situations some companies put employees in, it’s understandable that they would need some legal help to leave.

▼ Momuri also has a really catchy three-and-a-half-minute jingle.

A good source to learn more about this is by following Momuri’s social media accounts, where they often tell anecdotes and give overviews of the labor situation in Japan. For example, April 1 is the start of the new fiscal year and when many companies welcome new recruits fresh out of university. For larger companies with multiple new hires, this often involves an entrance ceremony.

However, this year, Momuri announced on social media that they received four requests for quitting on the very first day of work. Not only that, the post was made at 9:51 in the morning of April 1, suggesting that these four people threw up their hands after only a couple of hours of work at the new company.

screenshot-2025-04-04-at-10-19-00.png

Again, it’s all too easy to look at this and think these people are just being impatient and picky. After all, how can you really know a company is not a good place to work without even completing one day at it?

But Momuri’s post also includes a list of reasons people quit soon after joining a company from last year that really helps to shed some light on what these people may be dealing with.

・I was told right at the entrance ceremony not to use a job-quitting service.

・They made me go to a training camp where I had to shout the company motto over and over again. They also repeatedly tested and corrected me.

・After someone yelled at me, they remarked to someone else, “This guy can’t even make garbage-level work. Haha!” It hurt me a lot.

・When I didn’t understand the work and asked someone they told me to think for myself, but when I thought for myself, I was told to ask if I didn’t understand the work.

・I was suspicious of the management. There were a lot of miscommunications, mistakes, and sudden incidents before joining. At the entrance ceremony, and on my first day of training. I felt I couldn’t trust them enough to stay with them.

・As someone just starting out, I was shocked to learn they lied about having a proper training system and Saturdays off. I didn’t want to deal with a company like that.

Online comments about the post showed that opinions were still somewhat divided on whether the people were premature in their decision to leave or not.

“That’s too soon I think…”

“Good to nip it in the bud.”

“Well, looking at those reasons. I’m not surprised.”

“I’d be out of there if someone called my work garbage-level.”

“I feel like the one telling them not to use a job-quitting service was trying to joke around.”

“If you quit right away you seem like a quitter, but if you stay at a bad company for years you seem like an idiot. You can’t win.”

“Good. If more people quit like that then maybe companies will stop lying about their work environment.”

“All of those reasons are legitimate.”

“Those employees are free to do what they want, but I think they’ll regret it.”

“The young people get it. This is the new speed of business.”

Speaking of young people, with the aging and declining population already resulting in a labor shortage in Japan, it’s curious to see companies still clinging to outdated and sometimes abusive behavior. At least, as the last comment pointed out, some young people get it and know their worth in today’s job market, possibly enough that it’ll be up to the employers to change their ways.

Source: Twitter/@momuri0201, Itai News

-- Japanese job-quitting service contacted by other job-quitting service because employee wants to quit

-- Japanese company will tell your boss you’re quitting for you, sees high demand for its services

-- What are the worst things about the first year working in a Japanese company? Survey investigates

