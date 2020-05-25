Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Uniqlo to make face masks using underwear fabric

TOKYO

Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, said it plans to sell face masks made of fabric used for its Airism underwear line in response to strong demand for protective gear for the coronavirus.

The company had previously been wary of making face masks, but a spokeswoman said it changed its mind after receiving many requests from customers to make them.

Details on pricing and launch dates would be announced at a later date, she said on Monday.

The Airism undergarments feature a specially-developed fabric known for a smooth, silky feel. The company says the fabric also keeps the wearer cool in the summer months by releasing moisture and heat.

Facial masks have been in short supply in Japan since the coronavirus epidemic swept the country, prompting businesses such as sportswear brand Mizuno Corp and smartphone screen maker Sharp Corp to start producing them.

They might be surprised at who ends up being their biggest customers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Read somewhere that some men had been using their GF's underwear for masks in places where masks aren't commonly worn and nobody noticed. Don't know if that is true.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

