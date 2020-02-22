Japan 2019 condo supply lowest in 43 years as high prices hit demand

Japanese developers put on the market in 2019 the lowest number of condominium units in 43 years as elevated prices reflecting higher labor costs hit demand, a research firm said.

The number of condos listed for sale in the country fell 12.0 percent from the previous year to 70,660 units, the first decline in three years and the lowest since 49,955 units in 1976, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.

The average unit prices rose 0.6 percent to 47.87 million yen ($428,000), topping the previous record for the third straight year due to higher labor costs in the construction industry and rising land prices, the institute said.

Weak demand for condominiums in the Tokyo metropolitan area is slowly spreading to other parts of Japan, according to the institute.

New condo supply dropped 15.9 percent in the region, which also includes Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures and makes up more than 40 percent of total supply.

The downward trend is expected to continue this year, with the institute forecasting condo supply will fall 0.9 percent to 70,000 units.

