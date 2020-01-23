Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan 2019 PC shipments surge 37% on telework, Windows 7 support end

0 Comments
TOKYO

Domestic shipments of personal computers surged 37.4 percent in 2019, as demand was sparked by the expansion of telework opportunities and replacement for the Windows 7 operating system ahead of the free support expiry, an industry body said Wednesday.

Shipments totaled 9.74 million PCs last year, up from 7.08 million in 2018, also aided by last-minute buying ahead of the consumption tax hike on Oct 1, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association said.

The increase compares with a 4.5 percent rise in 2018 and followed a drop for five straight years through 2017 as consumer demand shifted to smartphones.

"It will be difficult to surpass the figure of 2019, but we're hoping demand for teleworking and that related to education will support overall demand," an association spokesman said.

Shipments of desktop computers jumped 49.4 percent to 2.58 million and those of laptop computers were up 33.6 percent to 7.15 million in 2019, with shipments by value standing at 912.6 billion yen ($8.30 billion), up 36.7 percent from the previous year.

An estimated 13.9 million computers in Japan were using Windows 7 before Microsoft Corp stopped providing free support for the operating system on Jan 14. The termination prompted many corporate users to buy new computers to protect their computers from possible virus infection or hacking of personal data.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo