Japan's agriculture, fishery exports hit record high in 2020 despite pandemic

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's agriculture, fishery and forestry exports in 2020 hit a record high for the eighth consecutive year, with household items such as eggs and rice seeing a boost in sales during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the farm ministry said Friday.

Preliminary data by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed exports rose 1.1 percent from the previous year to 922.3 billion yen, with household products driving sales amid a global drop in demand for eating out.

Although the government is aiming to have its farm exports reach 2 trillion yen by 2025 and 5 trillion yen by 2030, respectively, shipments have stayed at around 900 billion yen since 2018.

Agricultural exports in 2020 rose 11.7 percent from the previous year to 656.5 billion yen, while those of fishery products fell 20.8 percent to 227.7 billion yen and forestry items increased 2.8 percent to 38.1 billion yen.

By item, exports of chicken eggs rose around 2.1 times to 4.5 billion yen and rice increased 15.0 percent to 5.3 billion yen, while milk and dairy products grew 20.4 percent to 22.2 billion yen.

Canned tuna and bonito products saw a boost of 33.6 percent to 20.3 billion yen. Japanese whiskies and alcoholic beverages proved to be similarly popular.

Meanwhile, scallops, a popular ingredient in Chinese cuisine, plummeted 29.6 percent to 31.4 billion yen due to falling prices, and yellowtail saw a drop of 24.7 percent to 17.2 billion yen. Pearl exports plunged, affected by event cancellations.

Beef, often supplied to restaurants, fell 2.7 percent to 28.8 billion yen.

By market, Hong Kong was the largest buyer of Japanese agricultural exports with a 1.2 percent increase, followed by China with a 6.6 percent rise and Vietnam that saw an 18.3 percent growth in shipments.

Exports to South Korea fell 18.0 percent, while those to the United States dropped 4.0 percent.

The government has formulated a strategy to expand farm exports, focusing mainly on 27 products including beef and yellowtail.

The headline appears to be wrong:

"... those of fishery products fell 20.8 percent..."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

