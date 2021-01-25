Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Household electric appliance sales hit 24-year high amid pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's domestic shipments of household electric appliances in 2020 rose to their highest level since 1996, driven by strong demand for air purifiers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, an industry body said Monday.

The shipments were worth 2.5 trillion yen, up 1.0 percent from the previous year, with more people teleworking and many spending much of their 100,000 yen cash handout from the government on home appliances, according to the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association.

The figure marked a year-on-year increase for the fifth year in a row.

By product, shipments of air cleaners jumped 56.8 percent to hit a record high of 88.8 billion yen, while kitchen appliances such as toasters and hot plates saw double-digit growth with more people staying at home, the association said.

Air conditioner shipments fell 0.7 percent by value to 805.9 billion yen but their sales volume gained 0.6 percent to a record 9.87 million units. The shipment volume increased even though stores temporarily closed or shortened their business hours during the first state of emergency declared over the virus in April and May last year.

Shipments of refrigerators sagged 2.0 percent to 443.1 billion yen and those of washing machines dipped 0.1 percent to 382.5 billion yen. The shipment volume of both items fell for the first time in five years.

The outlook for overall home appliance shipments is "uncertain because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," an official of the association said.

In December alone, domestic shipments of household appliances advanced 13.6 percent from a year earlier to 249.6 billion yen, up for the third straight month.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo