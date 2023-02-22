Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Condominiums are seen in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Japan 2022 average condo price hits record high for 6th year in row

5 Comments
TOKYO

The average unit price of new condominiums across Japan hit a record high of 51.21 million yen in 2022, topping the previous record for the six straight year due to soaring costs of construction materials, a report by a research institute showed Tuesday.

The price, up 0.1 percent from the previous year, also reflects an upward trend fueled by the popularity of properties located near train stations, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.

The trend could accelerate in 2023 amid high-end condo projects in Tokyo and surrounding areas as well as a growing number of dual-income households, an official of the institute said.

But analysts say that current low interest rates on housing loans, which have supported demand, are likely to be affected by a potential policy shift at the Bank of Japan after a new governor takes over in April.

If floating mortgage rates rise, it could make people reluctant to purchase, said an official at a major real estate developer.

In Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, the average unit price of new condominiums rose 0.4 percent last year to 62.88 million yen, while new condo supply dropped 12.1 percent.

Across the country, the number of condos listed for sale fell 5.9 percent to 72,967 units. The institute expects supply to rise 2.8 percent in 2023.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

That's expensive and worst of all, when you come to sell it in 30 years time, what's it going to be worth?

I'd rather have a house and some land.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The price, up 0.1 percent from the previous year,

It's modest compared to rate of current inflation.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

why would anyone in their right mind buy an apartment here?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

when you come to sell it [the condo] in 30 years time, what's it going to be worth?

This is perhaps a more important question to ask about a 30-year-old wood-frame house, isn’t it?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

One thing that is missing here is the increase in real estate prices. Sure construction costs have risen, but land prices have as well. Inflation is being blamed for much of it, but the roots go back further.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo