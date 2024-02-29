Japan 2023 average new condo price hits record high for 7 years in row

The average unit price of new condominiums across Japan hit a record for the seventh straight year in 2023 due to continued rises in construction material and labor costs, climbing 15.4 percent to 59.11 million yen, a research institute said Wednesday.
In addition to rising prices in areas away from major cities, increased supplies of condominiums priced at 100 million yen or more in central Tokyo areas have contributed to pushing up the average, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.
Across the country, the number of condos sold dropped 10.8 percent to 65,075 units, declining for the second consecutive year, due to the increasing difficulty of acquiring land suitable for condominiums in urban areas, it said.
In Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, the average unit price of new condominiums surged 28.8 percent last year to 81.01 million yen, while new condo supply dropped 9.1 percent, it said.
In 2024, nationwide unit sales are expected to grow 9.1 percent, with those in Japan's three largest metropolitan areas centering on the cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya all expected to rise, it said.© KYODO
Breaking down the Tokyo metro area might be more helpful …
According to the Tokyo-based Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price for a condominium unit in Tokyo’s 23 wards was ¥114.8 million in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 39.4%.
In the Tokyo metropolitan area as a whole—including the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba—the average price for a new condominium unit set a record high for the third consecutive year, rising by 28.8%, to ¥81.0 million. Demand was robust even outside of central Tokyo, backed by dual-income households earning high salaries, with the average price per unit rising 12.2% in Kanagawa to ¥60.7 million, 4.0% in Chiba to ¥47.9 million, and 3.7% in western Tokyo to ¥54.3 million.
Just the number of super-lux sky boxes being sold to rich Chinese and the increased cost of imported materials caused by the weak yen has pushed up the average price. Your average slum mansion in Hachioji hasn't doubled in value.
Kyodo running cover for Japanese capital as usual.
Housing becoming a financialized tool for the capital rich is the cause of people being priced out of the housing market, not the Indians, Africans and Turks and disenchanted youth working at construction sites.
Nikkei reports that overseas investors are snatching up Tokyo properties they view as undervalued: “The influx of foreign demand has transformed condos in prime locations from places of residence to investment vehicles for owners with no intent to live there full-time.”
And a Japan Today article from last autumn examines “Chinese grabbing up Tokyo real estate.”
—
The acquisitions are by no means limited to Tokyo. Chinese buyers are also shopping for properties on the Boso Peninsula of Chiba, in Kawaguchi City in Saitama, and Bashamichi in central Yokohama. And also resort areas even further away from the metropolis, such as Komoro, a city of around 40,000 close to Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, and the scenic Tsumagoi Village in Gunma Prefecture.
A bargain in USD.
59million yen is not luxury. That’s about a 67sqm 3LDK. My Japanese friend just took out a 35 year loan for one of a similar price. Will never understand why Japanese actually take out mortgages on these things and cram their kids into them. If you’re going to take out a mortgage get a house, much more useful for a family!