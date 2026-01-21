Japan 2025 convenience store sales hit record ¥12 trillion

Sales from seven major Japanese convenience store chains hit a record 12.06 trillion yen ($76.34 billion) in 2025, bolstered by the development of high-value-added products, increased inbound tourism and sales tied to the World Exposition in Osaka, an industry body said Tuesday.

The sales rose 2.2 percent from the previous year, marking the fourth consecutive record-breaking year, according to a report by the Japan Franchise Association.

The average spending per customer for the year was 737.9 yen, up 2.5 percent from the previous year, as promotional campaigns such as collaborations with popular anime and well-known restaurants proved effective, the report said.

Over-the-counter foods such as onigiri rice balls and fried snacks also saw strong sales.

The number of stores nationwide stood at 56,054 as of December, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

However, the number of store visitors in 2025 decreased by 0.2 percent to 16.34 billion, marking the first decline in four years.

Monthly sales for December were up 1.1 percent from a year earlier to around 1.01 trillion yen, marking the 10th straight monthly increase.

