 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Japan Today
business

Japan 2025 convenience store sales hit record ¥12 trillion

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sales from seven major Japanese convenience store chains hit a record 12.06 trillion yen ($76.34 billion) in 2025, bolstered by the development of high-value-added products, increased inbound tourism and sales tied to the World Exposition in Osaka, an industry body said Tuesday.

The sales rose 2.2 percent from the previous year, marking the fourth consecutive record-breaking year, according to a report by the Japan Franchise Association.

The average spending per customer for the year was 737.9 yen, up 2.5 percent from the previous year, as promotional campaigns such as collaborations with popular anime and well-known restaurants proved effective, the report said.

Over-the-counter foods such as onigiri rice balls and fried snacks also saw strong sales.

The number of stores nationwide stood at 56,054 as of December, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

However, the number of store visitors in 2025 decreased by 0.2 percent to 16.34 billion, marking the first decline in four years.

Monthly sales for December were up 1.1 percent from a year earlier to around 1.01 trillion yen, marking the 10th straight monthly increase.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel