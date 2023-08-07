Japan agency calls for highest pay rise for civil servants in 26 years

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) receives recommendations from Yuko Kawamoto, president of the National Personnel Authority, at the premier's office in Tokyo on Monday.

Japan's National Personnel Authority recommended Monday that the monthly salaries of civil servants in general positions be raised by an average 0.96 percent, or 3,869 yen, in fiscal 2023, the highest increase in 26 years.

The recommendation to the Cabinet and Diet marks a significant increase from the 0.23 percent wage hike given to government employees in fiscal 2022, and is the highest since the 1.02 percent raise in fiscal 1997.

The personnel authority recommended a more generous raise for younger employees by increasing starting salaries by over 10,000 yen per month for the first time in 33 years to attract more young talent to government jobs.

The authority also recommended bonuses be increased by 0.10 month of salary to an equivalent of 4.5 months of salary regardless of position, marking the second consecutive year it has suggested raising both monthly wages and bonuses.

The recommendations come amid pay rises in the private sector to offset inflation. Local government employees are also expected to see similar pay increases based on the recommendations.

Inclusive of annual pay rises, the 0.96 percent monthly increase in the base wage will translate to an increase of 2.7 percent per month, or 3.3 percent per year, according to the authority.

Major Japanese firms this year have offered wage hikes of an average 3.58 percent in annual pay negotiations, marking the highest increase in three decades.

The authority also said starting monthly salaries should be raised by 12,000 yen for high school graduates and 11,000 yen for university graduates.

If the chief cabinet secretary and other relevant ministers accept the authority's recommendations when they hold a meeting, the average annual salary of government administrative positions, with workers aged 42.4 on average, will increase by 105,000 yen to 6,731,000 yen.

The authority also recommended introducing an allowance from April next year for remote work, including a monthly stipend of 3,000 yen to cover utility expenses for employees who work from home more than 10 days per month.

It additionally suggested legal amendments to allow four-day work weeks from April 2025 provided productivity is not affected and employees work longer on other days to make up the total hours. This system is currently limited to employees with commitments such as child care or caregiving.

