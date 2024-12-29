 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan aims at ¥45 tril infrastructure exports by 2030

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government has decided to increase Japan's annual infrastructure exports to 45 trillion yen ($286 billion) by 2030, focusing on enhancing supply chains in the energy and food sectors.

The new target comes as the government looks set to hit its 2025 goal of 34 trillion yen in exports.

"I hope the government continues as one to work strongly toward further advancements," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a meeting held at his office.

The government will support Japanese companies in expanding infrastructure exports in key economic security areas such as energy and food, as Japan remains overly dependent on imports for these critical resources.

The strategy commits to supporting supply chain infrastructure overseas. Among specific measures, the government aims to secure alternative transportation routes to safeguard against potential disruptions to existing lines.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo