Japan aims at ¥45 tril infrastructure exports by 2030

The government has decided to increase Japan's annual infrastructure exports to 45 trillion yen ($286 billion) by 2030, focusing on enhancing supply chains in the energy and food sectors.

The new target comes as the government looks set to hit its 2025 goal of 34 trillion yen in exports.

"I hope the government continues as one to work strongly toward further advancements," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a meeting held at his office.

The government will support Japanese companies in expanding infrastructure exports in key economic security areas such as energy and food, as Japan remains overly dependent on imports for these critical resources.

The strategy commits to supporting supply chain infrastructure overseas. Among specific measures, the government aims to secure alternative transportation routes to safeguard against potential disruptions to existing lines.

