Japan aims for all new vehicles to use biofuel by early 2030s

The Japanese government has called on automakers to adapt their new vehicles to biofuel by the early 2030s as part of efforts to reduce global warming gases.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said it expects the vehicles to be compatible with gasoline mixed with up to 20 percent biofuel, adding it plans to work with the private sector to formulate an action plan by next summer.

Biofuel is made from plants that absorb carbon dioxide and is more effective in reducing CO2 emissions than conventional gasoline.

Most existing vehicles can use biofuels at a low concentration of around 3 percent, but raising the level to 20 percent requires setting new standards by verifying fuel safety and the impact on carbon emissions.

Securing a stable supply will also be an issue as Japan mainly imports biofuels.

The ministry will request fuel suppliers such as petroleum wholesalers to aim to supply fuel blended with up to 10 percent biofuel by fiscal 2030 and up to 20 percent by fiscal 2040.

© KYODO