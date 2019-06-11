Gov't aims to create 300,000 regular jobs for people in 30s-40s

The government on Tuesday set a target for 300,000 jobs to be created over the next three years for people who have not found stable employment since the collapse of Japan's economic bubble in the early 1990s.

In a meeting of a key economic and fiscal policy panel, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "How to respond to the 'employment ice age generation' is a crucial challenge linked to the country's future. It is important to implement" the plan, referring to people currently in their mid-30s to mid-40s.

The plan, included in a draft economic policy guideline submitted by the government to the panel, is targeted at around 1 million people who graduated from high school and university between 1993 and 2004, when Japan suffered an economic slump.

Measures to be implemented under the plan include the setting up by the government of special consultation centers for such people at job-placement offices as well as job training programs.

Amid recent tightening of the labor market, the number of people in the target generation who found permanent jobs has increased by 50,000 annually over the past five years. The government now aims to double the annual figure to 100,000 over the next three years.

The Cabinet aims to approve the annual economic policy blueprint on June 21.

In a bid to help achieve 2 percent inflation, the draft states that the government will seek to set a national average minimum hourly wage of 1,000 yen ($9.2) "at an early date," compared with the current 874 yen.

As part of the government's efforts to reform the social security system, the draft hinted at a review that could abolish the current system reducing the amount of public pensions for those still in work who have a certain level of income.

The draft also warned about downside risks to the global economy amid U.S.-China trade tensions and vowed to "take flexible macroeconomic policies if the risks emerged."

