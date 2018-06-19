Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have changed "Taiwan" to "China Taiwan" on their Chinese-language websites   Photo: AFP/File
business

JAL, ANA change 'Taiwan' to 'China Taiwan' on websites

3 Comments
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Japan's two largest airlines have changed "Taiwan" to "China Taiwan" on their Chinese-language websites, officials said Tuesday, a move likely to please Beijing but anger the self-ruled island.

The change was made on June 12 and is meant to accommodate customers, Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) said. The description remains "Taiwan" on their websites in Japanese and other languages.

Both carriers said they had not received any protest from Taiwan so far, though Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported Taiwan's foreign ministry would lodge a complaint with the airlines through Japan's de-facto diplomatic mission in Taipei.

"We made the judgement (to change the name) while consulting and reporting to the transport ministry and foreign ministry," a spokesman at Japan Airlines said. "The change came on June 12 as our preparations were done by then."

June 12 was the date of the historic summit between North Korea and the United States, which attracted international attention.

"We chose a description that is easy to understand and acceptable for users of our websites," added the JAL official, who declined to be named.

A spokesman at ANA said the change was intended to make the description "easy to understand and acceptable for customers when they use our websites."

"We do not mean any particular group of customers here but mean all customers," he said without elaborating further.

The airlines are not the only international carriers who have made the change recently, with Australia's Qantas earlier this month defending its decision to list Taiwan as part of China.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration sent a notice to 36 foreign airlines in April, asking them to comply with Beijing's standard of referring to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as Chinese territories.

Japan's ties with China are improving after years of acrimony over historical and territorial issues.

Japan has close business ties with Taiwan but has acknowledged the "One China" policy, which describes Taiwan as an integral part of China.

Asked about the change, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo was "not in favor of government authorities demanding certain measures from private companies based on a specific political stance."

"The government has expressed Japan's interest in this issue on the Chinese side," he added.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Weak sauce Japan. Caving to the Chinese and their $. Looks like only the US will recognize Taiwan in the future.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Gutless move on Japan's part.

And for what? It's not like China is going to 'respect' Japan any more.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Giving in to bully China means one day it will come back to bite you on the bum.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining