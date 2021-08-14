Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan animation industry sales fall 1.8% in 2020; 1st drop in decade

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sales in Japan's animation production industry fell 1.8 percent on year in 2020, the first drop in a decade, as hit movies such as the record-breaking success of the film on the blockbuster "Demon Slayer" manga series failed to offset the pandemic impact, according to a credit research firm.

The industry's sales totaled 251.1 billion yen ($2.3 billion) last year, down from a record 255.7 billion yen in 2019, Teikoku Databank said in a recent survey report.

In the movie business, the industry had smash-hit "Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu no Yaiba -- The Movie: Mugen Train," which became the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-office history with more than 40 billion yen in revenue.

Among other hit movies was "Violet Evergarden: the Movie," a Kyoto Animation Co film which some of the victims of the deadly arson attack at a studio of the company two years ago had been working on.

Still, the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed production processes at many studios, leading 48.6 percent of 300 animation production companies surveyed to report a sales fall in 2020.

While average annual sales per company fell for the first time in four years in 2020 with 831 million yen, some 31.6 percent said their sales rose last year.

Profit-wise, 37.7 percent incurred losses and 29.5 percent said their profits dropped, as 31.1% reported profit growth, according to the survey.

The outlook for the Japanese animation industry appears difficult, with competition likely to intensify from Chinese animation firms, the research firm said.

Chinese companies are offering higher salaries to hire Japanese talent and gaining Japanese production skills by taking stakes in Japanese studios. Their animation quality is improving in recent years with advanced facilities, Teikoku Databank said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo