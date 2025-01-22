 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Yusuke Ide
business

Japan annual wage talks begin amid high hopes for sustained pay hikes

TOKYO

Japan's annual spring wage negotiations began on Wednesday, with leaders of the country's top business lobby and biggest labor union agreeing on the importance of maintaining the momentum for pay hikes amid soaring prices.

The focus is on whether a wage increase of 5 percent or more, a level demanded by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, can be achieved following significant raises in the past two years, observers said.

The labor union also said it aims for a pay hike of 6 percent or more for small and medium-sized firms to narrow the wage gap with larger corporations, many of which are members of the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is closely monitoring wage trends to decide when to raise its policy rate from the current level of around 0.25 percent to prevent prices from rising sharply. The central bank is set to hold a two-day policy meeting starting Thursday.

The average monthly wage increase rate at large companies in Japan reached 5.58 percent last year, surpassing 5 percent for the first time in 33 years, according to a Keidanren tally.

Smaller firms offered an average pay increase of 3.62 percent during the same period, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, indicating it is difficult for them to boost salaries as many struggle to pass on higher costs to consumers.

