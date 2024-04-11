 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
business

Japan astronaut Wakata joins U.S. space station developer Axiom

TOKYO

Japanese veteran astronaut Koichi Wakata has announced his appointment as an astronaut and chief technical officer for the Asia-Pacific region at Axiom Space Inc, a U.S. startup planning to develop the world's first commercial space station.

"Looking forward to expanding global partnerships for the advancement of commercial space activities," the 60-year-old Wakata said Monday in a post on social media platform X. He retired from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency at the end of March after going on a record five space missions.

Houston-based Axiom Space, established in 2016, provides spaceflight services for humans and plans to develop and operate a commercial space station in the late 2020s as a successor to the International Space Station, which is expected to be retired around 2030.

Axiom Space Chief Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria said in a press release on Monday, "We're honored and excited to have (Wakata) join the team as a future commander of private astronaut missions, as well as a technical expert and leader, advancing commercial space development and promoting global partnership."

Wakata, who went on space missions in 1996, 2000, 2009, 2013 and 2022, spent a total of 504 days in space, a record for a Japanese. He became the first Japanese to take part in construction of the ISS and also served as its commander in 2014, a first for a Japanese.

