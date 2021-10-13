Average gasoline price in Japan rises to 7-year high

The average retail gasoline price in Japan climbed to its highest level in seven years earlier this week, reflecting a recent global surge in crude oil prices, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Wednesday.
The average price for regular gasoline stood at 162.10 yen per liter as of Monday, advancing 2.10 yen from Oct 4 and hitting its highest level since October 2014, according to the ministry.
The surge in crude oil prices over the past few weeks has raised fears over increasing inflation and stirred uncertainty over the global economy.© KYODO
klausdorth
Now ain't that something?
Expect to hit it even higher levels.
The government also gets its share, roughly 53 Yen per liter (in 2011), so guess it's gonna be much more now.
Hope "they" will not waste this extra money, the way they did so far.
888naff
Driving is too cheap and subsidised anyway.
garypen
It sure jumped since we got our new car earlier this year. Diesel was 105 at my first fillup. It's 138 now!
I'm glad for the higher full economy and lower price of diesel compared to that of gasoline vehicles. But, I'm really looking forward to our next vehicle, which will be a full BEV.
Reckless
There is a cost to keep the yen artificially cheap.
zichi
The power companies are tied into fixed contracts for LNG. They missed out on last years low prices but very much gain this year.