Japan-backed forum looks to promote businesses in Africa

A Japanese government-backed forum was recently held in Johannesburg with the aim of extending the reach of the country's businesses in Africa.

At the outset of the two-day Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum held last Thursday and Friday, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko highlighted the need to increase investment in the fast-growing continent.

Addressing the gathering, Seko said that while Japan's direct investment in Africa has ballooned by four times in the past decade, it is still small compared with the country's investment in Asia.

Seko's South African counterpart, Rob Davies, meanwhile, said that South Africa is trying to make it easier for Japanese businesses to operate in the region.

Currently, 140 Japanese companies operate in South Africa.

The forum, the first of its kind, was organized with the Japan External Trade Organization. It involved about 1,300 delegates including government officials and representatives from the private sector in Japan and Africa.

The meeting was proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD, held in Kenya in 2016. TICAD is a Tokyo-led multilateral forum between Japan and African members.

An exhibit showcasing Japanese products and technology was held on the sidelines of the forum.

© KYODO