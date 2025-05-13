 Japan Today
business

Japan bankruptcies for April mark highest in 11 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan increased 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier to 828, the highest level in 11 years for the month, as businesses struggled with labor shortages and funding difficulties due to elevated prices, according to a survey by a credit research company.

The number of bankruptcies related to manpower shortages was 36, a record high for April since 2013 when comparable data became available, while that related to rising prices stood at 56.

By industry, the service sector, including restaurants, saw the highest number of bankruptcies at 292, up 10.6 percent, followed by the construction sector with 152 and the retail sector with 106, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

An official of the research company warned of the challenges small and medium-sized enterprises face in securing sufficient human resources, as they cannot keep up with the level of wage increases seen at major companies.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

