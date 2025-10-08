Japan bankruptcies hit 12-year-high in 1st half of FY2025

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan continued to rise in the first half of this fiscal year to over 5,100, the highest level in 12 years for the April-September period, as labor shortages and rising prices weighed on small businesses, a credit research company said Wednesday.

The failures, involving debts of at least 10 million yen, rose 1.5 percent from the same period a year earlier to 5,172 cases, according to Tokyo Shoko Research. It was the fourth straight rise for the fiscal first half.

With smaller businesses particularly struggling, companies with less than 10 million yen in capital and those with less than 100 million yen in debt, respectively, accounted for more than 70 percent of those that went belly-up.

The total liabilities left by bankrupt companies in the six-month period from April sank 49.6 percent to 692.7 billion yen.

Bankruptcies driven by worker scarcity increased to 202 cases, up from 151 the previous year, the highest since comparable data became available in fiscal 2013, of which rising labor costs accounted for 72 cases, followed by 66 involving a shortage of job applicants and 64 triggered by staff quitting.

"Wage increases are necessary for tackling labor shortages, but companies that are lacking in financial strength are falling into bankruptcy as they are unable to meet the improved employment conditions offered by larger firms," a Tokyo Shoko Research official said.

Inflation was cited as triggering bankruptcies in 369 cases, up from 355 the previous year and rising for the third consecutive year.

"Rising import costs, including food and energy, caused by a weak yen are having a serious impact especially on domestic demand-oriented industries, such as eateries," the official said.

By industry, the service sector recorded the largest number of cases at 1,762, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, followed by the construction sector, which is facing high material costs.

© KYODO