Japan bankruptcies in FY2024 top 10,000

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan surpassed 10,000 for the first time in 11 years in fiscal 2024, with small- to medium-sized firms bearing the brunt amid a labor shortage and higher prices, a survey by a credit research company showed Tuesday.

The failures, involving debts of at least 10 million yen, rose 12.1 percent from the previous year to 10,144, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Firms with less than 10 employees made up 89.4 percent of the total as they struggled to finance their business after the end of special tax deferral measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Total liabilities dropped 3.6 percent from the previous year to 2.37 trillion yen.

By industry, the services sector saw the highest number of bankruptcies at 3,398, up 12.2 percent, the largest since fiscal 1989. The construction sector followed with 1,943 cases, an increase of 9.3 percent.

Bankruptcies in the logistics industry fell by 3.8 percent to 424 cases amid price negotiations.

