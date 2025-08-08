 Japan Today
business

Japan bankruptcies in July hit highest for month in 2025

TOKYO

Corporate bankruptcies in Japan totaled 961 cases in July, the highest monthly figure this year, a credit research firm said Friday, with a notable number of companies hit by rising prices.

Of the failures involving debts of at least 10 million yen, 75 cases were blamed on inflation, while 41 cases were related to labor shortages such as rising personnel costs, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

"Higher food and energy prices will not only affect consumer behavior but also corporate profits," a Tokyo Shoko Research official said, pointing to the possibility that bankruptcies caused by inflation may increase in the future.

By industry, bankruptcies in the retail sector increased by 2.8 percent from a year earlier to 112 cases, while those in the services sector including restaurants climbed more than 10 percent to 344 cases.

Total liabilities dropped 78.6 percent from a year earlier to 167 billion yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

