Japan bankruptcies likely to surpass 10,000 in 2025 for 2nd straight year

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan totaled 9,372 in the January-November period, making it likely that the figure for 2025 will surpass 10,000 for the second consecutive year, a survey by a credit research company said Monday.

Bankruptcies with liabilities of 10 million yen or more in November fell 7.5 percent from the previous year to 778, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Small businesses were hit in particular by rising prices and labor shortages, the data showed.

Total liabilities in November dropped 48.6 percent to 82.4 billion yen as bankruptcies involving liabilities of 500 million yen or more halved.

By industry, the services sector saw the highest number of bankruptcies in the month at 250, though it was a 17.8 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Bankruptcies of 700 businesses in the January-November period were attributed to inflationary pressures, a 7.4 percent increase, with the yen's weakness contributing to higher food and energy costs.

