 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/laymul
business

Japan bankruptcies likely to surpass 10,000 in 2025 for 2nd straight year

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan totaled 9,372 in the January-November period, making it likely that the figure for 2025 will surpass 10,000 for the second consecutive year, a survey by a credit research company said Monday.

Bankruptcies with liabilities of 10 million yen or more in November fell 7.5 percent from the previous year to 778, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Small businesses were hit in particular by rising prices and labor shortages, the data showed.

Total liabilities in November dropped 48.6 percent to 82.4 billion yen as bankruptcies involving liabilities of 500 million yen or more halved.

By industry, the services sector saw the highest number of bankruptcies in the month at 250, though it was a 17.8 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Bankruptcies of 700 businesses in the January-November period were attributed to inflationary pressures, a 7.4 percent increase, with the yen's weakness contributing to higher food and energy costs.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel