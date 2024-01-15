Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
A passerby looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monda. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Japan bankruptcies surge in 2023, topping 8,000

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan surged in 2023, topping 8,000 for the first time in four years, as a rise in the price of materials and wage increases hurt corporate earnings, a credit research agency said Monday.

Business failures with debts of at least 10 million yen jumped 35.2 percent from a year earlier to 8,690 for the second consecutive yearly rise, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Increases in labor costs due to workforce shortages particularly in the construction industry, and surges in the price of raw materials and energy dealt a blow to companies, some of which were already burdened by the repayment of loans provided under the government's pandemic-relief program.

All 10 industries covered by the survey saw an increase in bankruptcies, with the service sector logging the most at 2,940 cases, up 41.7 percent. The construction industry came second with 1,693, up 41.8 percent.

Total liabilities left by bankrupt companies rose 3.1 percent to 2.4 trillion yen, led by Panasonic Liquid Crystal Display Co which applied for liquidation in September 2023 with debts of 583.6 billion yen, it said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel