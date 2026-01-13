 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/y-studio
business

Japan bankruptcies top 10,000 for 2nd straight year in 2025

2 Comments
TOKYO

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan surpassed 10,000 in 2025 for the second consecutive year amid a labor shortage and high prices, particularly affecting small and medium-sized enterprises, a survey by a credit research company showed Tuesday.

Business failures with debts of at least 10 million yen rose 2.9 percent from the previous year to 10,300, the highest level since 2013, with small-scale bankruptcies accounting for 76.6 percent of the cases, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Total liabilities were 1.59 trillion yen, down 32.1 percent from the previous year amid few large-scale bankruptcies.

By industry, the service sector, including restaurants, saw the highest number of bankruptcies at 3,478 cases, up 4.5 percent, followed by construction at 2,014, up 4.7 percent, and manufacturing at 1,186, up 3.9 percent.

The survey showed that bankruptcies resulting from labor shortages surged by 36.0 percent, reaching a record high of 397 cases. Additionally, business failures attributable to high prices increased by 9.3 percent, reaching 767 cases.

A Tokyo Shoko Research official predicted that corporate bankruptcies will "moderately increase" in 2026, citing rising interest rates, the impact of U.S. tariffs and deteriorating relations between Japan and China as notable concerns.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Increasing interest rate where many companies just couldn't afford, in addition to that competitive labor.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20241007/p2a/00m/0bu/022000c

Not all business can afford that, real question is what JGovt has done about it?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

You ask a very good question, Sakurasuki.

And the answer is, deflect and divert people's attention from the real problems and blame foreigners for the crime committed in Japan.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel