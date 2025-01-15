Japan bankruptcies top 10,000 in 2024 on labor shortage, weak yen

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time in 11 years in 2024 as businesses faced a worsening labor shortage and higher prices of imported supplies due to the yen's depreciation, a survey by a credit research company showed Tuesday.

Small and medium-sized enterprises were hit hard, with the end of special tax deferral measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic causing an additional financial burden, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Bankruptcies rose 15.1 percent from the previous year to 10,006, marking the third consecutive year of increases. Of these, 10,004 were small and medium-sized enterprises. Total liabilities were 2.34 trillion yen, down 2.4 percent from 2023.

The yen plunged to its weakest level in 37 years against the U.S. dollar in the summer of 2024, driving up import costs for businesses. A worsening labor shortage, fueled by Japan's aging population and the introduction of stricter overtime regulations, further strained industries such as construction and services.

By industry, the services sector, including restaurants, saw the highest number of bankruptcies at 3,329 cases, a 13.2 percent increase, surpassing 3,000 for the first time since 1990. The construction sector, one of the industries hit hardest by the work hour reform, followed with 1,924 cases, up 13.6 percent.

Bankruptcies attributable to labor shortages sharply rose to a record 289 cases from 159, while those resulting from the inability to find someone to take over a business totaled 462 cases, also a record.

The number of bankruptcies due to financial burden caused by social security costs and taxes nearly doubled to 176 cases from 92.

Although some businesses avoided bankruptcy by loan refinancing, they may continue to struggle if they cannot turn their businesses around, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

