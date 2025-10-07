Japan beverage firm Asahi restarts operation at all domestic beer plants

The head office of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd in Tokyo

Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd has restarted operation at all six of its domestic beer factories after suspension due to a system failure caused by a cyberattack last week, company officials said Monday.

Officials said that the company has been shipping its flagship Super Dry beer since Thursday, taking orders by telephone and processing them manually.

Asahi Group reported a cyberattack on Sept 29, leading the company to halt production at many of its roughly 30 factories nationwide and postpone the release of new products.

Customer service operations, which have also been suspended, are expected to resume within the week via telephone, when they will accept inquiries on products, the officials said.

