Beverage giant Asahi suspends release of new products after cyberattack

The head office of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd in Tokyo

Major beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said Wednesday it will postpone the October release of 12 new products due to a system failure following a cyberattack, with no new date set.

The company said it has reported the apparent ransomware attack to investigative authorities. It remains uncertain when operations will be restored following the attack, which occurred around 7 a.m. Monday.

The earliest of release dates for the beverage and food products had been Oct 6.

Asahi Group has halted production at many of the company's roughly 30 factories nationwide, prompting concerns from liquor wholesalers as well as retailers.

A supermarket official said that while supermarkets and restaurants have the option of procuring products from companies other than Asahi Group, it would be difficult for Asahi's competitors to suddenly increase their supply.

The disruption has resulted in the beverage giant being unable to process orders and ship food and beverages. Operations at call centers, including customer service desks, have also been suspended.

Currently, the company is unable to receive e-mails from outside, forcing employees to take orders by telephone and process data manually.

The system failure has only occurred in Japan, and as of Monday, there has been no leakage of personal or customer data, according to the company.

