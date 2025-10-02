 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The head office of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd in Tokyo Image: Wikipedia/663highland
business

Beverage giant Asahi suspends release of new products after cyberattack

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said Wednesday it will postpone the October release of 12 new products due to a system failure following a cyberattack, with no new date set.

The company said it has reported the apparent ransomware attack to investigative authorities. It remains uncertain when operations will be restored following the attack, which occurred around 7 a.m. Monday.

The earliest of release dates for the beverage and food products had been Oct 6.

Asahi Group has halted production at many of the company's roughly 30 factories nationwide, prompting concerns from liquor wholesalers as well as retailers.

A supermarket official said that while supermarkets and restaurants have the option of procuring products from companies other than Asahi Group, it would be difficult for Asahi's competitors to suddenly increase their supply.

The disruption has resulted in the beverage giant being unable to process orders and ship food and beverages. Operations at call centers, including customer service desks, have also been suspended.

Currently, the company is unable to receive e-mails from outside, forcing employees to take orders by telephone and process data manually.

The system failure has only occurred in Japan, and as of Monday, there has been no leakage of personal or customer data, according to the company.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo