Japan logs first trade deficit in eight months

Japan logged a trade deficit in January, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed the revenue from exports, government data showed Monday.
The world's third-largest economy registered a trade balance deficit of 943.4 billion yen ($887 million) in January, the first since May last year, the finance ministry said.
The market had expected a deficit of 1.02 trillion yen.
Exports rose 12.2 percent to 6.086 trillion yen but imports also rose 7.9 percent to 7.029 trillion yen.
The yen was on average 3.4 percent higher against the dollar compared to the same month a year earlier.
Still, the costs of imports in crude oil, medical products and liquified natural gas increased as the volume of trade in such items grew, the ministry said.
Japan's often politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States shrank 12.3 percent on increased imports of liquified natural gas, organic chemicals and medical products.
For decades into the 1990s, the two countries battled over their trade flows, but the balance has become less of a hot-button issue under recent US administrations, with China's trade surplus a greater concern for Washington.© 2018 AFP
BertieWooster
Ah, the effects of Abenomics are beginning to kick in! (sarcasm)
Disillusioned
So, the costs of fossil fuels increased through winter? Who would have guessed? I suppose you can’t realky heat your house with air, can you? This is an excellent reflection of how the Japanese economists miss the ball. You don’t have to be an economist to realize that, using gas and kerosine for during winter will dramatically increase the amount of fossil fuels used. If the Japanese economy is so fickle that they cannot stay in the black during winter the economists all need to be fired!
fxgai
what do you mean, the monthly trade balance deficit was smaller than expected, not bigger, it’s in the article no?
Dango bong
explanation: Japan wants to protect its market and tariff imports while dumping in other countries and free exporting
AgentX
I have always thought that it's quite dangerous, on many levels, to have a population that so vastly outweighs the resources that are required in order to maintain that population. But what would I know...
Reckless
A trade deficit often indicates a growing economy.
Dango bong
despite the so-called "deficit" which they are blaming on imports, they still refuse to import cabbage and I am paying 400 yen to eat a carrot because they want to protect farmers
Reckless
@Dango bong; even Russian peasants can eat as much cabbage as they want!
dcog9065
Means nothing, the economy is growing solidly even though the population is declining. This would naturally mean greater consumption leading to higher imports. This is natural and generally good news as consumers are better off at the moment
AgentX
How so?
kohakuebisu
I'm no fan of the government or government figures but it has been very cold where we live this winter. The local Met Agency station has measured it as the coldest in twenty years. We burn firewood and if it keeps up, we may run out.
Dango bong
@Reckless too bad we can't get Russian cabbage here! No imports allowed
dcog9065
@AgentX: Overall economic activity is through the roof in recent years in Tokyo at least, but the economy of Japan is experiencing a thorough upswing. Even though the population is decreasing, GDP is increasing, meaning that less people are sharing a bigger wealth pool. This is translating to higher salaries and bonuses for the professions, manufacturers, skilled and highly skilled workers, temps etc.
Service staff, the unskilled, language teachers, etc. will not see higher wages, but also not sure why they would expect to see too much in the first place
Reckless
@Dango bong, then sounds like we are poorer than Russian peasants who at least have cabbage,,, Japanese wage peasants?