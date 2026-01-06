Japan business group heads voice hope for dialogue to mend ties with China

The heads of Japan's major business groups on Tuesday expressed hope for dialogue with China as bilateral ties remain strained over remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a Taiwan emergency.

"We will not close the door to dialogue to deepen a mutually beneficial relationship. It all comes down to that," Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said at a press conference following a New Year event.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the Japanese Business Federation known as Keidanren, told the same news conference, "It is important to find an opportunity for dialogue at the economic level" as Takaichi seeks political engagement with China.

Their comments come as Tokyo and Beijing have been at odds since Takaichi made remarks in early November that China interpreted as suggesting Japan could take action to support the United States in the event of a maritime blockade or other coercive measures against Taiwan.

With her remarks weighing on bilateral economic relations, Tsutsui added it was "disappointing" that a delegation from Keidanren, the chamber of commerce and the Japan-China Economic Association was forced to postpone its visit to China slated for January.

With the delegation failing to secure a clear response to its request for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a rescheduled date for the trip -- an almost annual event since 1975 -- remains uncertain.

Recently, Beijing has urged residents to avoid travel to Japan, already hurting tax-free sales at department stores, while Japan-related events in China have been canceled. Japanese companies fret that Beijing may also tighten rare earth export controls or halt visa exemptions.

The delegation's trip was also postponed in 2012 after the government of then Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda purchased a significant part of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea from a private Japanese owner, a move opposed by Beijing, which claims them. The business delegation visited China in March 2013.

Despite the furor, however, anti-Japanese demonstrations have not spread so far across China in the wake of Takaichi's comments as they did in the early 2010s, Kobayashi said.

