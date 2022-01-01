Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese business leaders voice resolve to tackle key growth challenges

0 Comments
TOKYO

The leaders of Japan's major business organizations on Saturday expressed their resolve to address pressing challenges facing the country to support growth in 2022, ranging from digitalization and decarbonization to regional revitalization and deregulation.

"We will aim to establish a sustainable capitalism with determination that we, companies, need to take on the role of promoting growth and distribution," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation also known as Keidanren, said in his New Year's address.

His remarks are in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's focus on a "new capitalism" that aims to create a virtuous cycle of growth and wealth redistribution.

Akio Mimura, who heads the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the importance of reviving regional economies.

He noted that regional areas have supported the agriculture and fisheries industries and manufacturers, adding that they have achieved higher growth than in areas centering on Tokyo.

"It's essential to accelerate (such growth)," Mimura said.

Under Kishida, the government is pushing for digitalization in the agriculture sector, where acute labor shortages remain a challenge, as one of the potential growth areas. The country's agricultural exports topped 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) for the first time in 2021.

Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, placed priority on further deregulation.

"As a group of corporate executives, we will seek ways to resolve structural and regulatory issues that would become bottlenecks to spurring innovation," Sakurada said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo