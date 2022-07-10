Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's business leaders welcome ruling bloc's election success

0 Comments
TOKYO

Business leaders in Japan welcomed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling coalition securing an increased upper house majority on Sunday, while expressing hope the premier will swiftly deal with issues of concern.

Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, said the election result for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito provides the political stability required to address the challenging economic and international political situations the nation currently faces.

"We take this election result as the people choosing stability and we welcome the results," Sakurada, who represents the organization also known as Keizai Doyukai, said in a statement.

The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito secured more than 63 of 125 seats up for grabs to expand their majority in the 248-member House of Councillors.

The LDP pledged in the election to take flexible measures to counter the rising prices of goods and energy while increasing investment in human capital and ensuring economic growth followed by fiscal restoration.

Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said his organization hopes Kishida will strengthen support for small and mid-sized companies and local economies, while calling on the government to ensure stable energy supplies after Tokyo faced a power crunch recently.

Sakurada added that this election bears "significant meaning" as voters expressed their will at a time when the country remains in mourning after the recent murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was killed by a gunman during a stump speech two days before the election. Sakurada said the former leader's desire to boost economic growth by promoting investment and innovation, as well as raising Japan's presence in the diplomatic arena, is needed now "more than ever."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo