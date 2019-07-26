Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan business lobby chief Nakanishi to resume work in Sept

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Business Federation said Friday that Hiroaki Nakanishi will resume work as chief of Japan's biggest business lobby in September after he was hospitalized in late May.

Nakanishi is expected to resume work on Sept 9, when a management meeting of the federation, known as Keidanren, and a press conference are scheduled to be held.

But he will not join a tour of China in September arranged by other business lobbies as he will refrain from making business trips for about three months after restarting work, Keidanren said.

The 73-year old chairman of Hitachi Ltd. was diagnosed with lymphoma and hospitalized on May 21.

He expressed his desire to return to work as early as possible when he made his illness public in early June.

Nakanishi, the first chairman of the federation from Hitachi, became the 14th chief of Keidanren and started a four-year term in May 2018, succeeding Sadayuki Sakakibara.

He will also resume work as chairman of Hitachi in September.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK