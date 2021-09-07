Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan business lobby seeks to end quarantine for vaccinated arrivals

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called for the government to promptly consider exempting overseas arrivals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from quarantine while also shortening the current 14-day quarantine period to a maximum of 10 days.

The proposals, which urge the government to be proactive in restarting economic and social activities once the recent resurgence of the coronavirus has abated, were submitted by Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The business lobby, better known as Keidanren, also suggested not limiting the treatment of COVID-19 patients to only designated hospitals and clinics and allowing drugstores to sell simple antigen test kits approved by the health ministry.

"More than 80 percent of the population will be fully vaccinated within the next two months. If the rate of severe cases is sufficiently reduced, the focus will be on striking a balance between measures against the spread of the virus and socioeconomic activities," Tokura said at a press conference.

In a similar development, a set of proposals for measures when the vaccination rate goes up were compiled by the government's COVID-19 advisory panel on Friday.

They recommend combined proof of COVID-19 vaccination and negative test results for those wishing to visit hospital patients and nursing homes, travel across prefectures or attend large-scale events.

The government is considering allowing restaurants to serve alcohol again even in areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency if sufficient steps are taken to prevent infections.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

they are just copying France that is on strike every day to fight against this totalitarian regime. Go away Keidanren!!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Please make it happen so we can get on with our lives.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

More than 80 percent of the population will be fully vaccinated within the next two months

Wow!

Amazing!

Very good Job Japan!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"More than 80 percent of the population will be fully vaccinated within the next two months. 

Promises, promises.

BTW, I think that particular promise should be done by the government and not the Keidanren.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Being that Japanese citizens and established residents are told to isolate at home when sick with corona, and simply getting a PCR test without symptoms is a bit of an ordeal, I'm curious to see how they intend to manage these with a non-resident visitor who doesn't speak the language.

Also, Japan does not require travel health insurance for visitors. Do they intend to change this?

And upon departure, when a visitor tests positive in the 72-hour departure window (since airlines and their home country will probably require a negative test to fly) what is the plan for managing these people?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog