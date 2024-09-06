 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan business lobby urges fairness in U.S. Steel buyout review

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top business lobby on Friday urged "fairness" in the review of Nippon Steel Corp's plan to acquire United States Steel Corp as Washington is apparently set to block the deal in the run-up to the Nov 5 presidential election.

The Japan Business Federation made the opinion public in a rare statement regarding specific corporate activity after U.S. reports said President Joe Biden's administration is in the final stage of rejecting the offer by Japan's largest steelmaker to acquire the Pittsburgh-based firm.

The buyout plan "has garnered significant interest among Japanese companies, especially those considering investing in the United States," the federation said.

"We sincerely hope that the review procedure will be conducted with the utmost integrity and fairness in accordance with the law," it said.

An official of the federation, also known as Keidanren, said, "We don't understand why (the U.S. government) is trying to block the deal. If rejected, the reason should be a focus."

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee running to succeed Biden, has opposed the planned acquisition by Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-largest producer in the 2023 World Steel Association tally, of U.S. Steel, the 24th-largest.

She said at a recent rally in Pittsburgh that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated.

Former President Donald Trump, Harris' Republican rival for the White House, and his running mate JD Vance have also been critical of the deal.

U.S. Steel, founded in 1901, and the United Steelworkers union are both headquartered in the city, which is located in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog