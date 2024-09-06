Japan business lobby urges fairness in U.S. Steel buyout review

Japan's top business lobby on Friday urged "fairness" in the review of Nippon Steel Corp's plan to acquire United States Steel Corp as Washington is apparently set to block the deal in the run-up to the Nov 5 presidential election.

The Japan Business Federation made the opinion public in a rare statement regarding specific corporate activity after U.S. reports said President Joe Biden's administration is in the final stage of rejecting the offer by Japan's largest steelmaker to acquire the Pittsburgh-based firm.

The buyout plan "has garnered significant interest among Japanese companies, especially those considering investing in the United States," the federation said.

"We sincerely hope that the review procedure will be conducted with the utmost integrity and fairness in accordance with the law," it said.

An official of the federation, also known as Keidanren, said, "We don't understand why (the U.S. government) is trying to block the deal. If rejected, the reason should be a focus."

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee running to succeed Biden, has opposed the planned acquisition by Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-largest producer in the 2023 World Steel Association tally, of U.S. Steel, the 24th-largest.

She said at a recent rally in Pittsburgh that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated.

Former President Donald Trump, Harris' Republican rival for the White House, and his running mate JD Vance have also been critical of the deal.

U.S. Steel, founded in 1901, and the United Steelworkers union are both headquartered in the city, which is located in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

