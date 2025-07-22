 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan businesses call for stable politics after LDP's election defeat

1 Comment
TOKYO

Business leaders on Monday called for political stability to keep the Japanese economy on a sustainable growth path, after the ruling parties lost their majority in the House of Councillors following the weekend election.

"We face a slew of structural issues that need to be tackled from a medium- to long-term perspective," Yoshinobu Tsutsui, head of Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren, said, citing measures to address elevated prices, tax reforms to fund soaring social security costs and promotion of a free and open international economic order.

"We strongly hope for a stable political environment," centering on the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, added Tsutsui of the Japan Business Federation.

The upper house election defeat for the ruling parties followed their setback in last October's election for the more powerful House of Representatives, raising the specter of policy gridlock if they fail to secure cooperation from opposition forces.

Takeshi Niinami, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, called the ruling coalition's setback "a sign of growing public anxiety over the government's handling of state affairs."

During the election campaign period, the LDP sought to woo voters with pledges to distribute cash handouts to ease the pain of the cost-of-living struggles, while opposition parties called for tax cuts.

Niinami said the oppositions parties that made significant gains in the election should "present more concrete and feasible policies and responsibly fulfil the expectations of the public."

Meanwhile, Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that the political situation will become "fluid" following the upper house election.

But he noted, "We cannot expect sustainable economic growth without political stability."

Regardless of any change in ruling coalition structure, it should be one that gains confidence from inside and outside the country, he said.

Masanori Katayama, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, expressed that the ruling and opposition parties join hands to "move various policies forward quickly toward solving difficult tasks in and outside the country."

The upper house election, which is held every three years, came at a critical time for Japan as it proceeds with negotiations with the United States on tariffs, with the deadline for President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal levies looming on Aug. 1.

Among the tariff measures already implemented by Trump, a 25 percent levy on U.S.-bound cars is seen as a heavy blow to Japan's economy, in which the auto sector is a major driver of growth.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Dovetail Japan Surf Tour

Dovetail surf tour brings young Australian surfers to Japan’s beach towns. Join us for the finale at Shizunami Surf Stadium on July 23rd!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan businesses call for stable politics

Is that means, business as usual? Nothing changed?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog