Japanese businesses urge active policy debate in run-up to election

Business leaders in Japan are calling for vigorous policy debate between the ruling and opposition parties as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the House of Representatives for a general election.
"I would like each political party to firmly present major differences (in their policies) and make clear how to finance and shoulder the burden" of implementing such policies, said Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.
Stressing the lower house election -- set for Oct 31 -- is an opportunity for the public to choose a new government, Sakurada asked Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and other parties to "come up with a long-term outlook for fiscal reconstruction" given that all the parties are advocating tax cuts and the expansion of cash benefits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, Japan's most influential business lobby also known as Keidanren, expressed the group's unequivocal support for the LDP.
"We highly value Mr Kishida's vision of a 'new Japanese capitalism'" focusing on growth and distribution, he said. "I look forward to the continuation of stable politics led by the LDP."
The association, the federation and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been calling for the Kishida government to take concrete measures to accelerate digitalization and achieve carbon neutrality as it moves to normalize pandemic-hit economic and social activities while preventing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.© KYODO
dagon
Keidanren wants the "vigorous debate" to be on the topics of the amount of subsidies their associated businesses will receive and what tax incentives they will receive to possibly consider an 11 yen across the board increase on salaries.
They already nixed debate on redressing the decades of their wage suppression and capital accumulation by a slight dip in the market and expressions of concern that caused Kishida to fold on his promises of a new form of capitalism faster than an origami crane.
JeffLee
I guess they don't realize that their long-running wage-suppression policies are the major root cause of the problems they are railing against (while obliquely blaming the politicians).
You want to balance the books? Sure, so let's take money out of the massive surplus held by the private sector and give it to the indebted government sector. Is that really what you want?
warispeace
Why are just the wishes of business leaders and organizations always reported. What would labour groups like to see the political parties do? What about environmental organization, with the existential threat of the climate emergency? How about the wishes of women's organizations, given the pathetic condition of women's participation in Japanese politics.
We know what the capitalists want--greater short-term and long-term profits--and we know they can get what they want with their greater ability to donate and to lobby. Do we need to always read about their wishes?
Skeptical
"I would like each political party to firmly present major differences (in their policies) and make clear how to finance and shoulder the burden" of implementing such policies.
Wouldn't we all!
snowymountainhell
Why are they still using “urge” in 2021 when the J Govt has done everything in the last 2 years to dismantle any effect the word once had? - The first line of the article is seems much more effective:
“calling for vigorous **policy debate **”
snowymountainhell
not that anything will come of it.