Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

BOJ chief says no rate hike for long time

0 Comments
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

The Bank of Japan will not raise interest rates "for quite a long time", its chief said in an interview published Saturday even as its US and European peers tighten monetary policy.

Haruhiko Kuroda dismissed speculation that the central bank was planning to adjust its super-loose policy, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates around zero percent and short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent

"We don't intend to raise them for quite a long time," he told the mass-circulation Yomiuri newspaper.

The BOJ has struggled for years to reach the 2.0 percent inflation rate thought necessary to turbocharge Japan's economy, and has defended its decision to maintain monetary easing even as other central banks tighten policy.

After its last policy meeting in July, the BOJ said it "intends to maintain the current extremely low levels of short-and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time."

Kuroda told the Yomiuri that "an extended period" -- a phrase borrowed from the US central bank -- meant "quite a long time."

"We don't specify the period, such as whether it is one year, three years or five years," he was quoted as saying. "It's a commitment that we will maintain the current low levels (of rates) as long as uncertainty lingers."

His remarks are in sharp contrast to the direction the U.S. and European central banks are taking. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates twice more by the end of the year while the European Central Bank is exiting massive monetary easing.

Kuroda argued that the continuation of the BOJ's easing policy would "naturally" lead to 2.0 percent inflation even if later than earlier thought, the Yomiuri said.

The prospect that Japanese interest rates will stay low for the foreseeable future should keep the yen low, but the currency has often rallied in recent times due to safe-haven buying in times of financial uncertainty.

Mostly recently the yen rose against other major currencies when the Turkish lira plunged due to Ankara's frictions with Washington, rattling financial markets.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel