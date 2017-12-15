Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan survey shows corporate sentiment at 11-year high

TOKYO

A quarterly business outlook survey by Japan's central bank shows corporate sentiment has improved to its highest level in 11 years in the latest upbeat signal for the economy.

The Bank of Japan's "tankan" index for large manufacturers, released Friday, was 25 in December, up from 22 in September. It was the fifth straight quarterly improvement and the strongest reading since December 2006.

However, the forecast for the next quarter was less optimistic, at 19.

The economy has gathered momentum thanks to a recovery in exports in tandem with improved conditions in China, the U.S. and other major markets.

The tankan survey of 10,645 companies is viewed as a major indicator for the economy. The index is the difference between companies surveyed that have a "favorable" outlook and those with an "unfavorable" outlook. However, 67 percent of large manufacturers responded to the survey saying they had a "not so favorable" outlook. That number is not reflected in the tankan diffusion index.

The survey also showed a steady improvement in demand versus supply, though Japan still has more manufacturing capacity than needed to meet demand. Prices charged by manufacturers remain flat, though costs for making products, such as for energy and components, have risen.

Corporate investment is forecast to rise by 7.4 percent in the current fiscal year, which ends in March, the survey showed. Manufacturers expect to increase such spending, including land purchases, by 10.2 percent.

kinda invalidates the headline then, right?

6 ( +6 / -0 )

kinda invalidates the headline then, right?

I think the positive corporate sentiment is for this latest quarter, while the negative outlook is for the future. I guess it could mean something like manufacturers are pleasantly surprised by the current business environment, however have doubts about the future, maybe because of the rise of protectionism around the world

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sure, let's toss out the two-thirds of our survey that invalidates the headline we want people to see but not read.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

This article is so confusing and contradictory as to be meaningless. I don't think the author knows what the tankan index actually measures or how its calculated.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Head scratching.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Which corporate sentiment? Mirth? Terror? Randiness? Existential dread?

They must mean business confidence.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

the "outlook" refers to conditions farther down the road. The concern is about a possible collapse in the US administration once Mueller launches indictments, probably from early next year, as well as North Korea.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I don't care about corporate sentiment, what are the PEOPLE thinking, the average Hanako and Taro? Their voice is more important.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yeah, and worker's sentiment is at an all time low. 60% of employers have doubts about the future. 90% of workers have doubts about the future.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

As above of course corporate feelings are up if they pay tax at all it's pretty low, they now can legally get the workers to work 100hr a month extra, probably more as complience has never been an issue. Competition non existent. Don't believe it. I have a bucket, I have sand uhh Jpoliticions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the Trump effect going global

0 ( +0 / -0 )

